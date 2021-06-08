Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The name of the Lebanese artist, Ragheb Alama, topped the search indicators on the Google search site, on Tuesday, after he celebrated his birthday in Egypt with a group of artists, and his wife and friends were keen to organize a special celebration for him to congratulate him on his birthday, and a group of celebrities and artists attended the ceremony.

For her part, the Egyptian media, Bossi Shalaby, shared with her audience a group of photos and videos from Ragheb Alama’s celebration of his birthday through her account on “Instagram”, bringing them together in the presence of the artist Yousra and director Enas Al-Deghaidi.

In addition, Ragheb Alama was keen to support his wife and stand by her during her participation in her jewelry brand in a special event fashion, so he came with her to Egypt a few days ago.

This comes as Ragheb Alama prepares to perform a new concert for him in the UAE, scheduled for next July 15-16, and at the same time he is preparing to release a new clip entitled “Kan Gherak Aktar”.