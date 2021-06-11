Rafael Amaya returns to the small screen after being away for almost two years due to his addictions. The interpreter will be the protagonist of the new Televisa series entitled Malverde: the patron saint.

In conversations with the program Hoy día, the 44-year-old actor opened up and talked about how he felt while fighting drugs. Also, he related how he overcame it.

In the extensive talk he had, he revealed that his life changed since his recovery began.

“My life is getting adjusted, because it was very messy and my conscience at that time was not the correct one that I have right now, and I forgive myself because it is not the conscience I have right now,” said Rafael Amaya.

“I am living ‘just for today’ because I am a recovering alcoholic,” added the remembered protagonist of The Lord of the heavens.

At another point, he recalled the time his health got complicated and he entered the Baja del Sol clinic to stay for a few weeks while he rehabilitated.

“I was lost, I was isolated from the world, I was angry with everyone, but it was not me. Before I forgive others, I forgive myself, ”Amaya said.

In the same way, he said that his family also helped him overcome the dark moment of his life.

“He had dragged on many problems without knowing it. I was wrong, and the good thing is that I surrounded myself with people who could help me, who could get me out of that abyss, and also with people who I shouldn’t have surrounded myself with. I am making changes in my life and I am very happy, “he said.

