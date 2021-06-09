Radio evaluation The cleverly recorded radio documentary prepares for an environmental catastrophe caused by climate change

The best part of the documentary is the atmospheric situation recordings and Eero Nieminen’s enjoyable sound design.

Henna Laininen in a two-part radio documentary My climate skills consider what skills are needed in the conditions revolutionized by climate change.

The answer is, after all, simple. We need the same skills that our ancestors and mothers knew hundreds of years ago, but we no longer know because we didn’t need them at the time. An urban person cannot hunt, fish, collect or even preserve unless he happens to keep such things as his hobbies.

The skilfully recorded documentary meets people who are in one way or another prepared for the changing climatic conditions and the crises that may result from them already now. People who can do without electricity and the grocery store, for example.

Interesting interviewees would like to listen for longer, but Laininen’s own reflections will be cut from the interviews unnecessarily urgently. The author seems to stand in front of his interviewees to present his own monology.

Long autofictional proportions would be alleviated by the use of an external multiplier sound in addition to brisk compression. Presenting oneself is not easy, and in this case, a professional reader would help to focus the listener’s attention on the issue itself and not on the author’s uneven interpretation of his or her own thoughts.

The best part of the documentary is the atmospheric situation recordings and Eero Nieminen enjoyable flowing sound design.

The second part of the two-part document will be sent in a week.

My climate skills, Radio 1 at 10.05pm and Yle Areena