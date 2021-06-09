Digitization, sustainability, internationalization, alternative financing models and talent: these have been the keys to a digital and sustainable recovery of small and medium-sized companies, which, in recent months, we have analyzed in Radar PYME, the cycle of meetings organized by Retina and Banco Santander.

Over two months, Radar PYME analyzed the challenges that companies of this caliber must face in order to emerge from a crisis whose impact has forced them to renew themselves so as not to perish.

MORE INFORMATION