The auction for a ride in space closed at $ 28 million next month, along with Jeff Bezos and his brother. The company of Amazon’s founder, Blue Origin, did not reveal the winner’s name after the online auction. Identity will be revealed in a couple of weeks.

It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people aboard, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the rocket and capsule since 2015 (short flights lasting around 10 minutes) have all been a success.