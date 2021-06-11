ofTobias Utz shut down

Chancellor Merkel warns of the further spread of the delta variant. In the fight against the corona virus, vaccination progress is particularly important. Therefore there should be post-vaccinations.

Berlin / Frankfurt – The corona* Case numbers are “extremely pleasing,” said the Chancellor Angela Merkel* Recently: “We can say that the efforts of the past few months have paid off.” The 66-year-old announced that the focus is currently on the development of new infections, on the spread of the delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 move. “What worries us is the so-called delta variant, which is spreading again very strongly in Great Britain,” said Merkel after the federal-state consultations in Berlin. This also stressed Markus Söder*, CSU* CEO and Bavarian Prime Minister: “We take this Delta variant very seriously.”

In Germany, the delta variant is currently around 2.5 percent of the New corona infections* responsible, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Merkel further explained that every day on which there is little detectability of the mutation in Germany is a good day. Those responsible emphasized that the vaccination progress is an important aspect of containing the various virus variants. “We are basically in a race with vaccination,” said Merkel.

Corona in Germany: Merkel announces follow-up vaccinations in the autumn

Therefore, booster vaccinations are conceivable in autumn. The German Chancellor said that the subject of vaccination will remain with Germany for a longer period of time. The booster vaccinations will particularly affect “the older generation”, announced Merkel. Söder also emphasized: “Vaccination is an ongoing task.” Michael Müller, Berlin’s governing mayor, brought the vaccination providers’ continued operation into play. One must consider “that […] The re-vaccination may also begin in the fall, ”said Müller. The federal states have been informed that operations must be possible beyond September 30, said the SPD politician. In Hesse* is planned, for example, that all vaccination centers should be closed at the end of September.* Then medical practices and company doctors should take over the work of the vaccination centers, it said on Monday.

“We have a summer that gives us a lot of opportunities that we didn’t have for months. But we shouldn’t be carefree, but instead keep a very, very close eye on the situation. “

Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced corona vaccinations for the autumn. © Christian Thiel / Imago Images

Corona: Delta variant is spreading

The federal government, however, never tires of emphasizing how important it is to prevent an infection like in Great Britain in this country. The delta variant of the corona virus spreads relatively quickly there. A risk analysis by the UK Ministry of Health came to the conclusion that the rapid spread has mainly to do with two aspects. On the one hand, there is probably greater transferability – in other words: those infected with the delta variant infect more people than those infected with other variants. On the other hand, laboratory tests have shown that coronaviruses of the delta variant multiply in the body much faster than others do.

The federal government is now aiming for follow-up vaccinations, as the first studies on the effectiveness of various vaccines with regard to the Delta variant are now available. Accordingly, the first vaccination in particular offers less protection than with other mutations. A study from Great Britain shows that protection is only just under 34% instead of 51%. After the second vaccination, the difference in protection is significantly smaller, it is said.

The coronavirus continues to circulate worldwide. In Great Britain, the delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 is currently spreading. (Archive photo) © National Institute of Infectious Diseases / Imago Images

For example, the Corona vaccine* of Biontech / Pfizer* after the second vaccination an effectiveness of 88% compared to the Delta variant. For other variants, the value is 93%. At the Astrazeneca* Vaccine, the value for the second vaccination drops from 66% to 60%. With regard to re-vaccinations, the risk groups should be given preference – as Merkel announced: “the older generation”. (tu / dpa / AFP) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

