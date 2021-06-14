Kone of us, I dare say, has so far got through Corona without any quirks. A look in the mirror is usually enough to see that. Quite directly asked: What is your weight doing? I don’t want to talk about mine, even though, according to the Strava app, I’ve already spent 95 hours and 53 minutes on the mountain bike this year, pedaling 1522 kilometers and 16,989 meters in altitude. 16.989 meters in altitude, that’s almost exactly ten times up the Mont Ventoux from its hard side. A couple of madmen do that every year within 24 hours, it took me five months, but it’s not that bad either.

Alone, the mirror I look in sees it differently. Especially when viewed from the side, it reflects a weight problem. If he could talk, he would say: less red wine, less tarte aux fries, sensible nutrition! But since I have always had doubts about the final judgments of the Spiegel, I looked for second opinions.

And you won’t believe it, I found what I was looking for at Eurosport. In order to loosen up the six-hour TV broadcast of a cycling race a little, viewers were asked to ask the expert present via the Internet questions, and one of these questions was: Why do the best mountain riders, who weigh barely 50 kilograms, have such a big belly on some Pictures?

The expert present did not hesitate to answer. The reason for this is that the best mountain climbers, to put it another way: to breathe up Mont Ventoux as the fastest, need a lot of air and therefore an extra large lung. Capacity around seven liters. There should be space for seven milk cartons in the small body when you inhale, said the clarity-prone expert, and from the outside it would sometimes look like a tidy belly.

Well, it’s not that simple, dear Spiegel. Nothing with red wine, tarte aux fries and the wrong diet! We learn that not every stomach is a stomach. Some are just an oversized cyclist’s lung that blows you up the Mont Ventoux, ten times this year.