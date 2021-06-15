Nobody confirms it. Nobody admits it. No one declares it or even speculates with the microphone on. But, according to what Affaritaliani.it he learned from sources of all the parties of the majority and the opposition of the Brothers of Italy, an informal and unofficial agreement has already been signed to vote at the beginning of 2022 Sergio Mattarella president of the Republic. From Pd, Lega, M5S, Forza Italia and FdI explain that the encore of the Head of State is the only solution to avoid an impasse that would paralyze the government and Parliament for several days and perhaps weeks, putting at risk the climate of national unity that is fundamental to implement the Recovery plan.

The understanding that no one can confirm between Enrico Letta, Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Salvini, Antonio Tajani and Giorgia Meloni provides for the re-election of Mattarella in 2022 at the Quirinale to allow Mario Draghi to end the legislature and reach 2023. In two years, then, again on the basis of the informal and unofficial agreement, immediately after the political elections and the installation of the new Parliament, the President of the Republic will resign elect the former number one of the European Central Bank at Colle. The ideal solution, according to all the sources consulted, it would be that of Draghi Head of State immediately, but the legislature ends the following year and therefore an effort is needed Mattarella, a bridge year that ferries the country towards the elections for the new Parliament.

"The President will be re-elected on the first ballot with 90% of the votes. It is the only solution ", explains a long-time Dem senator." Matteo (Salvini, ed) agrees and talked about it with Berlusconi ", explain from the Lega." The road is marked, there are no alternatives to Mattarella's encore ", says a 5-star government deputy." If everyone agrees, we also agree we ", underline by Fratelli d'Italia. In short, the Quirinale match - despite that" in 2022 I will rest "by Mattarella pronounced a few weeks ago, seems really written. Except for improbable twists, Mattarella bis for a year, then elections and, whoever wins - another key point of the informal agreement - Draghi al Quirinale.