This traditional game is administered by Lotería de la Provincia. And during the draw 20 numbers are drawn from 0000 to 9999.

This traditional game is administered by Lotería de la Provincia. And during the draw 20 numbers are drawn from 0000 to 9999.

They are four daily draws, from Monday to Saturday. The First, at 11:30; Morning at 14; Evening at 5:30 p.m. and Night at 9:00 p.m.

How much is the minimum bet?

The minimum bet is 2 pesos ($ 2) per pool and 2 pesos ($ 2) per ticket that, if it is a winner, the bet can be multiplied by seven, seventy, six hundred or three thousand five hundred times, depending on the variant used.

What types of bets are there?

Direct bet: it is made on a 1, 2, 3 or 4 digit number, and you can bet on the head, on the prizes or both.

Redoubling bet: it is carried out in a combined way, to two numbers of two digits, different or equal. In the latter case, the numbers must appear at least twice in the statement within the chosen location.

