The future is here. The health crisis caused by covid-19 has led us to a digital age overnight. Today, consultations with the doctor are made through the screen. Video calls have replaced meeting rooms. And the neighborhood stores have turned to the network as one more window to the world. There is no company or organization that has been without a dose of technology. The most seasoned, for example, have opted for artificial intelligence, machine learning (or ML: machine learning) and innovative solutions that give immediate response to your processes, but above all to the relationship with your users. Our life has gone digital. But how do you take advantage of all these tools and meet customer needs?

Companies can improve their digital services, facing the public, around three dimensions, says the Mckinsey consultancy in a recent analysis, What’s next for digital consumers? The first: through trust in digital services. That is, increasing privacy and security. The second is related to the experience: refining the interfaces and creating more interactions with the user. The third has to do with improving after-sales service and offering better prices and offers in online channels. But in a market saturated by the vast offering of technology products, companies face the daunting challenge of choosing the right solution to hit the mark, say experts at redk.

This digital consultancy specialized in CRM transformation (Customer Relationship Management), has been in the market for 15 years and knows that what users value most is a seamless experience from start to finish: from marketing to sales to customer service. To achieve this communication, redk works with technology partners who have developed, for example, innovative bots equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems. These have been designed to understand, respond and learn at any time that is required.

At present, we can train, as the case may be, various bots to answer different questions through natural language processing. Once the bot has gotten in shape, it kicks in. AI-powered bots offer instant and personalized assistance. But they also automatically facilitate an assessment of the quality of the conversation.

AI-powered ‘bots’ offer instant and personalized assistance. Getty Images / iStock

In this way, the bot learns from mistakes and in turn is nurtured with more information for its next responses and reactions. The use of this tool, bots, is increasingly common and they have a promising future. Just three years ago, the market for chatbots It had a value of 1,200 million dollars (about 984 million euros at the current exchange rate), according to the consultancy Research and Markets. By 2024 it will exceed 7,500 million dollars (more than 6,100 million euros).

‘Chatbots’ even in the air

Renowned companies such as Iberia already use this type of system to communicate with their customers. Company users can answer their questions about their trip, check the status of their flight and check in through the company’s WhatsApp account. The airline has worked with Mindsay, a redk partner, to develop this new communication channel. Both firms had already collaborated in the implementation of a chat service through the application for mobile devices of iberia.com, the Ibot and Messenger.

Customers ask questions at any time of the day or night and expect an answer. In addition, they want complete availability on different channels: social networks, SMS, email, mobile ‘apps’ or website

The bot developed for the airline has reduced the volume of technical assistance calls. Above all, it has provided a new responsive service and has contributed to increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty. The bot has also connected with Iberia’s own business platforms to serve an even wider range of queries. In this way you can provide information about the ticket, baggage dimensions, check-in assistance, payment details, destination guides, weather updates and answers to frequently asked questions.

Solutions regardless of time

Businesses in the digital age never close. Today’s customers ask questions at any time of the day or night and expect an answer. And the way they communicate also varies. That’s why omnichannel support is more than just an industry buzzword – we’re looking at a new standard. “Mastering omnichannel care can help businesses improve the customer experience,” say experts at Zendesk, a company of software customer relationship. “Our studies indicate that companies with higher performance are more likely to adopt an omnichannel solution, especially in Spain, France and Italy,” argue the specialists.

Customers also want complete availability, be it on social media, SMS, email, mobile apps, website or any other channel they choose. Zendesk and its management technology allows an immediate connection with the customer, regardless of the channel they prefer. The tool can be easily integrated into the website or through a app mobile. With this, users will be able to find their own solutions, start a conversation with a customer service team, make a call or send an email, all without leaving the application.

A custom tool

Baleària is a clear example of success in the use of this technology. The leading company in maritime passenger and cargo transport in Spain has implemented the Zendesk tool as an omnichannel service solution, in an agile and simple process that has achieved results from day one. “Our goal as a partner [socio] CRM transformation was to help them simplify and facilitate the customer experience, ”says Hideki Hashimura, co-founder and CMO (chief marketing officer) by redk.

The integration of Zendesk, the official redk partner for Spain, on the Baleària website allows customers to offer information articles related to their query that can help them resolve them before contacting an agent

Baleària needed a system that would allow them to agilely manage incidents, implement automation processes with which to avoid saturation and achieve the desired agility. It was also necessary to provide internal support through a reservation management platform, and generate data that would allow the marketing team to improve communication with customers. So Zendesk was the perfect solution for the company.

The integration of Zendesk On the Baleària website, it allows customers to offer information articles related to their query that can help them resolve them before contacting an agent, which greatly reduces the number of tickets. In social networks, the integration of all the channels facilitates the work of the agents, and the use of WhatsApp allows to receive the boarding pass quickly. Efficiency is essential to continue competing in the market. But it is essential in a world where the health crisis is still ongoing and agile digital solutions are required.