The potato omelette is a dish that we have more than exploited: we have talked about its perfect formula, we have made it live, we have analyzed its packaged versions, told where they make it best and criticized the places where it is massacred. What we have never done is try the quick versions of the recipe that circulate on the internet, and that is what today’s Comidistest is about.

We prepare four tortillas accelerated potato – Ferran Adrià’s chips, one with a pressure cooker from the blog Mercado Calabajío, another with microwave, and a last with mashed potato. We found one of the recipes awful and two left us a bit indifferent, but the other one got us excited. If you want to know what it was, you will have to watch the video above. Take bait! Long live the clickbait! Muahahahahahahaha!

OMELET OF POTATO CHIPS

Recipe from the book Family food, from the elBulli team and Ferran Adrià.

Ingredients

For 4 people

6 eggs

70 grams of potato chips

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Preparation

Beat the eggs until they are very fluffy. In a nonstick skillet, put a tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat. In the egg bowl, put the potato chips and carefully stir with a spatula so that they are well covered. Leave soaking for a minute. Pour the mixture into the pan, distributing the potatoes well with the spatula. After 40 seconds, turn the tortilla, add a tablespoon of oil to the pan and cook the tortilla again for 20 more seconds.

POTATO OMELET WITH QUICK COOKER

Calabajío Market Recipe.

Ingredients

For 3 people

4 eggs

4 potatoes

1/2 onion

Salt and extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Peel and cut the potatoes into thin slices. Chop the onion. In the speed cooker, coat the bottom with olive oil. When it is hot, add the potatoes and stir so that they are well impregnated. Add the chopped onion, cover and, once the pot has reached maximum pressure, cook for two minutes. Remove from the heat, remove the pressure, uncover and remove the potatoes. Scrape the bottom of the pot to avoid wasting the flavor of the caramelised potato. Beat the eggs, add the potato and cook in the frying pan upside down with a little oil like a normal omelette.

POTATO OMELET WITH POTATO PUREE

Ingredients

For 4-6 people

6 eggs

About 200 g of mashed potato sachet

1 onion

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Cut the onion into julienne strips and sauté it for 10-15 minutes over medium heat in a pan with two or three tablespoons of olive oil and a little salt. Prepare the mashed potato according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Beat the eggs in a bowl, add the puree and mix with a few rods. Add the onion. Cook in the pan over and over with a little oil like a normal omelette.

POTATO TORTILLA WITH MICROWAVE

Ingredients

For 3-4 people

5 eggs

4 potatoes

1 onion

3 oil tablespoons

Salt

Preparation