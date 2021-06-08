Query George is a young Peruvian who triumphs in the music industry thanks to his talent, but above all his dedication and perseverance. More than 20 years ago, the singer pinned his hopes of becoming a great artist in a video he sent to Sergio George. Some time later, the North American producer’s team contacted him to travel to the United States and start his career off the ground.

Now, Enrique González, the artist’s original name, is the vocalist of the salsa group DLG and he’s ready to release four songs alongside The 4 of Cuba. In addition, he confesses that his goal is to win several Grammy Awards, although he assures that the most important thing for him will always be his family. This was detailed to The Republic.

– Your real name is Enrique González, why did you choose Query George?

Enrique I put it backwards ‘Querien’, I eliminated the “en” and the Latin “i” changed it to “y” … When I was 8 years old I was in my room looking for the name and Query came out, but I wanted something more, I went to be Query G because of my last name, but I thought it didn’t look good, so a cousin told me ‘Query George’ and, since it has the “G” for González and the George for Sergio George, my musical father, I said ‘I like it’ and so I stayed.

Query George

– At the beginning of your career, you sang in the streets, how was that experience?

He also did it out of necessity. Before I was very shy and nervous, that’s why I had to lose my fear of expressing myself and facing the public, so I started singing in the streets, on the buses … Sometimes I would go to the door of a hotel at 7 am, With a bottle of water, I waited for someone to come out and say ‘Please, listen to me’, I started singing and they answered ‘Yes yes, right now’, I would wait and return home at midnight, a little sad and say ‘My God, how do I get by? I don’t know how to achieve it ‘, he spoke to God in those moments of sadness.

– You have come to work with producer Sergio George, whom you admire a lot, how did it all start?

In 1996 or 1997 I went to an internet booth, I recorded a composition of mine called “I don’t want to suffer anymore”, I sent it and in a few weeks Sergio George replied ‘I liked how you sing, I will do my best to help you, I just want to be patient. ‘ A year later, its coordinator calls me and says’ There is a production with the group Son callejero and we want you to participate ‘… I recorded the three proposals and when I finished, Sergio’s sound engineer told me’ Let’s see what the Record label ‘, I was nervous, sad and worried … At the time, a call comes to me and they say’ It was to the liking of the label, they want to bring you to the United States.

– Now you are a vocalist of the DLG group and you are about to release four songs with Los 4 de Cuba …

Yes, thank God Los 4 de Cuba gave me the opportunity to record four songs with them. A song called “My little heart” is already being shown … I hope this song is to the liking of all my people in Peru and the world.

– Also, recently you collaborated with Tito Nieves and Daniela Darcourt on the song “Si tú te dares”, thanks to Sergio George …

Exactly, he gave me the chance to be a participant in this beautiful song that for me is a hit, it is very beautiful, I like how it sounds.

– You also sang in “Resistiré”, along with Daniela, Yahaira, Josimar, Grupo 5 and other representatives of salsa. Do you have a collaboration planned with any of them?

God let me get to their ears. I would like to have the opportunity to record with the greats; If it were with group 5, it would be an honor, as with all my musical companions: Daniela, Yahaira, Josimar, César Vega, etc. I’m into making music and I have no problem recording with whoever has the talent and vision to make that material grow.

– What is your goal? What do you want to achieve with your music?

Winning many Grammys, Billboard, Premios Juventud, Premios Lo Nuestro, all the awards that exist. Maybe I won’t have the level of a great artist, but anything is possible. I went to the United States because I wanted to, nobody gave it to me, I looked for it and I left because of what I learned to do as a child and here I am, fighting it.

If I could not achieve that, I only ask for the opportunity to sing and put a bread on the table of my mother and my son; to be able to give my son studies so that he can get ahead, have a profession and be a good man; and give my mother the peace of mind that she does not lack a roof, a television and that if she wants to eat something or buy something to give her the opportunity to have it.

