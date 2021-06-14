The Mail on Sunday newspaper revealed that Queen Elizabeth II has issued a new order to the Palace. From now on, officials and assistants can and must publicly reply to any misrepresentation relating to the sovereign and other royalty on the front line.

Elizabeth II broke the tradition. After years of “no complaints, no explanations”, Palace rule, the sovereign has ordered her officials and aides to respond to any falsehoods or “statements that misrepresent” her private conversations or those of other senior royals.

The newspaper revealed it “The Mail on Sunday”.

The Windsors are no longer silent

From now on, His Majesty and the “royal seniors”, the heir to the throne Charles and the brothers, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, the Prince of England William and his wife Kate Middleton, will no longer remain silent when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly circulate untrue information about the royal family.

An era for the English monarchy, evidently saturated due to recent events, is coming to an end.

The straw that broke the camel, already full, was the controversy over the name of the second child of Harry and Meghan, call Lilibet Diana.

British tabloids criticized the choice of “Lilibet”Considering it a violation of the intimate and private side of the Queen (it was the nickname with which only the grandfather King George V and her late husband Philip they were allowed to call her privately).

According to the British newspapers Elizabeth II he would not have liked the homage of his nephew and wife.

The controversy over Lilibet Diana, daughter of Harry and Meghan

There BBC revealed that Harry and Meghan they had not asked the Queen for permission to use her nickname.

Buckingham Palace, through an official, had confirmed that Her Majesty was unaware of the decision and that in the phone call with her grandmother, Harry hadn’t asked any explicit questions to know if Elizabeth had objections to make.

The Dukes of Sussex reacted through their lawyers, claiming to have informed Her Majesty of their intentions and to have asked her permission.

The couple also gave a mandate to lawyers to take action against the BBC and all the newspapers that relaunched the news given by the British broadcaster as “false and defamatory”.

Tea with the Bidens after the G7

Meanwhile, the sovereign continues to carry out her institutional commitments.

Recently, following the G7 summit in Cornwall, Elizabeth II received the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, to the Windsor Castle.

After the British and American anthem, Her Majesty and the guests entered the manor to have a cup of tea.