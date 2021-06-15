“For patients with rheumatoid arthritis we have new weapons available such as upadacitinib, a drug that belongs to the ‘small molecules’, a class of therapeutic agents that reduce the levels of several cytokines that have a pathogenetic role in rheumatoid arthritis. drugs are able to contain and make the joint pain and swelling of the joint disappear “. Luca Quartuccio, associate professor of rheumatology in the integrated university health authority of Udine, spoke about it at the last streaming conference of Eular (European League Against Rheumatism).



