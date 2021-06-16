This month, ombudsmen throughout Brazil are involved in a marathon to publicize the channels of dialogue that the population has available to make suggestions, complaints or even ask questions. The Marathon in Defense of Public Service Users is being developed by the Communication Working Group of the National Ombudsman Network, chaired by Ombudsman of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), with the support of the Federal Comptroller General, through the Federal Ombudsman’s Office.

For the Union’s general ombudsman, Valmir Dias, the marathon’s actions involve a series of challenges: “Perhaps the greatest of them is to provide the user with the necessary knowledge so that he can realize that a quality public service is his right, and not a favor rendered to him”.

An example of how the ombudsman makes life easier for citizens is the Fala Campo Grande platform, created to provide a multi-channel service and registration of requests for services and complaints regarding activities carried out by the city hall of the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul. -General of the municipality, Marcos Haroitto, there are six channels for contacting and registering requests: call center 156, Fala CG website, Fala CG app, online chat, face-to-face service and indications through the City Council.

“The most used currently are Central 156, with more than 120 thousand calls answered in 2020, and the indications from the Chamber, registering an average of 3 thousand indications per month”, he said. According to Haroitto, the number of assistances increased during the pandemic: “The Fala Campo Grande/156 platform became the most sought-after access channel for guidance regarding the decrees instituted by the city hall, all because of the ease of access through the telephonic service. This fact gave light to the need to expand the municipal technological park and greater agility in the digitalization of public services, meeting the needs of the population”, he emphasized.

Another ombudsman that changed its system due to the covid-19 pandemic was that of the city of Caruaru, in Pernambuco. The municipality’s general ombudsman, Juliana dos Santos, said that a channel was opened by Whatsapp for specific complaints involving non-compliance with measures adopted due to the health crisis. “All complaints received by the WhatsApp channel are treated confidentially, in strict compliance with the General Data Protection Law, in order to safeguard the personal information of users of public services, ensuring their anonymity and information security.” Juliana also informed that the WhatsApp channel received a total of 2,099 manifestations, which represents a percentage of 33.83% of the total amount of manifestations received in the ombudsman’s office in Caruaru.

Better services with reduced costs

Combining efficiency in service with cost reduction is not always an easy task. But the ombudsman of the Ministry of Infrastructure (MInfra) has managed to balance this binomial. Through the Intelligent Service Project, it unified and systematized all service channels. It also hired a pay-for-service call center. As a result, the ombudsman’s costs were reduced by 12%.

With the Intelligent Service Project, the MInfra Ombudsman has been able to provide citizens and users of the agency’s services with a more transparent and integrated service, with a diversity of channels and means, greater agility, quality and security, providing them with a better experience and greater satisfaction. .”, explains the ministry’s ombudsman, Carlos Reis.

According to him, the number of manifestations registered in 2020 tripled compared to 2019, demonstrating the expansion of the reach of the service and its credibility. In addition, the average service time was reduced by almost 70% in 2020 (12, 13 days) when compared to 2019 (34, 85 days).

Inclusion

THE EBC it also has pioneering initiatives. Lasting about one minute, the Momento da Ouvidoria is a bulletin broadcast on all radio stations with the MEC and Nacional brands, in accordance with legal requirements. “The programs bring information of interest to the citizen related to the work of the ombudsman and the contents offered by the company and reach the most distant parts of the country through the short waves.”, says the assistant ombudsman, Talita Cavalcante.

THE EBC it also has the Inclusive Ombudsman. The resource has the help of the company’s translators from Libras, who were willing to help without any cost. “We received and responded to video messages, recorded in Libras, to promote the inclusion of the deaf public, which totals 10 million Brazilians”, says the company’s general ombudsman, Christiane Samarco.

