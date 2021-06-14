Qualcomm is known, it is a giant with no ifs and buts, Nvidia for its part has been interested in the deal since 2019, even going so far as to promise not to interfere in the management and production process of the ARM chain of command. respecting any ARM choice is about to do.

Unfortunately, the merger arrangement for ARM, which is based in Cambridge, is being addressed an administrative detention review by the reviewers, an investigation by the national security bodies on fair competition in the United Kingdom, very similar to the Golden Power used by Draghi to block the acquisitions of coaxial chip manufacturers in our country.

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm, We Christian Amon, who took over the retirement of former CEO Steve Mollenkopf, had already smelled the blood from the wound of ARM, which under the management of Softbank, had so far aimed only at survival and perhaps even a little in bad faith, waiting for someone who was took over for a little more than a loaf of bread.

And here is that Amon appears after Nvidia offered 40 billion, starting the sorderly game of the rise from the rear, leveraging the executive committee with its members ready to pay much more than Nvidia, at least on paper.

The pressure at the top could create a certain imbalance of power, in fact if Nvidia managed to grab ARM, it could control a larger market, and become a de facto competitor to Qualcomm, when they had never stepped on their toes before.

Qualcomm plays eminence gray with ARM

Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm unties with Telegraph on the story: “If you get out of Softbank and go into a process of becoming a publicly traded company, with a consortium of investing companies, including many of its clients, I think these are great possibilities. We will certainly be open and have had discussions with other like-minded companies “

It must be said that among those interested in the acquisition beyond Qualcomm, two names hover above the others, Tesla and Amazon, Tesla especially given at the moment the shortage of chips is such that they would be willing to look for them even in the center of the earth if necessary.

According to internal sources, Nvidia would have been somewhat concerned about the possibility of putting ARM in the public offering, as it could hinder its natural development, perhaps below meaning a possible dismemberment if it ended up in the hands of other bidders.



Google and Microsoft instead would have advanced other types of disturbance, such as the more realistic one of the loss of independence of ARM, which if it ended up in the hands of Nvidia or Qualcomm, it could hinder competition by controlling slices of the market that have never been within its jurisdiction, and that is exactly the same thing that the British government thought, as well as worrying about the loss of a company that until now has been British, to end up in the hands of foreign companies. Among other things, the specter of Brexit and total isolationism from the European protectorate scares almost twice as much now.

ARM has mainly been involved in the design of chips for smartphones and other smart devices, and has been listed since 2016 when it was acquired by Softbank for 24 billion pounds. After the initial deals, Nvidia has always remained on the line of leaving ARM in the UK, and its neutral license.

A spokesperson for Nvidia said: “To grow and meet the needs of the AI ​​era, Arm needs much more than an IPO. Arm needs an infusion of new technology that can supply Arm licensees everywhere, which is why we stepped forward and decided to buy Arm. Our technologies and Qualcomm’s are highly complementary: We would welcome Qualcomm’s help in creating new technologies and products for the entire Arm ecosystem“.