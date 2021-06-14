Conditions of detention of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and recognized as an extremist organization) Alexei Navalny is not worse than other prisoners, stated in an interview with NBC, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“With him [Навальным] they will not be treated worse than anyone else, ”the head of state said.

Related materials

He also noted that Russia is not engaged in the murder of political opponents. “We do not have such a custom – to kill someone,” Putin said, answering the question whether he gave the order to assassinate Navalny.

In early June, the Petushinsky District Court of the Vladimir Region recognized Navalny’s registration as one prone to runaway legal. Earlier, the oppositionist complained that for verification, administration officials woke him up every hour, thereby depriving him of his legal right to eight hours of sleep.

In response to this, the administration of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Vladimir Region referred to the requirements of the Ministry of Justice, according to which the employees of the colony are obliged to check prisoners who are prone to escape and are on a preventive record every two hours.

Alexey Navalny, twice conditionally convicted, was put on the wanted list for violating the terms of serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, he was detained at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned the oppositionist’s suspended sentence for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.