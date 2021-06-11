Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was not worried about the scandalous statements of the American leader Joe Biden in his address. He announced this in an exclusive interview with NBC, a fragment of which was shown on the air on June 11.

“I have always acted in the interests of the Russian people and the Russian state. And different labels are not something that I worry about in the slightest degree, ”the Russian leader said, answering a question about his attitude towards what Biden called him a“ killer ”. He also noted that some of the accusations against him resembled “verbal indigestion.”

Vladimir Putin gave an interview to the American TV channel NBC ahead of the summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden, which will be held in Geneva on June 16. The full interview of the Russian leader is expected to be shown on June 14.

On March 17, Biden, in an interview with ABC, said he wanted to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. The American leader spoke about his conversation with the Russian president and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. Biden also answered affirmatively to the host’s question: “Is Putin a murderer?”