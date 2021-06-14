In Russia, after the departure of Vladimir Putin, nothing will collapse. The president himself speculated about this in an interview with NBC. The transcript of the conversation is posted on website The Kremlin.

According to him, there are many problems in the country now, but the situation is different. After leaving the post, he did not comment on the issue of his defense and called this topic tertiary in importance.

“I have so tied my whole fate with the fate of the country, for me there is no other, more significant task in my life than strengthening Russia,” the president said.

Speaking about the successor, Putin promised to do everything so that people who are loyal and ready to “put their lives on the altar of the fatherland” receive support.

At the end of December 2020, the leader of the LDPR, among possible successors to Putin, named Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentin Matvienko, head of the Accounts Chamber of Alexei Kudrin.