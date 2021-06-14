Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the US promise to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO eastward. He told about this in an interview with the American channel NBC. The transcript of the conversation is posted on website The Kremlin.

“During the Soviet era, Gorbachev was still – thank God, he is alive and well, ask him – verbally, but still it was promised that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO. Well, where are these promises? ” The Russian leader responded to reporter Kim Simmons’ accusations of aggravating Moscow’s confrontation with NATO.

“Where is it written, where was this promise secured?” Simmons objected. According to the journalist, the alliance is conducting maneuvers in response to the Russian exercises and is “playing on the defensive.” “You are well done! That’s right, they deceived the fool with four fists – that’s what the people say here. Everything must be fixed on paper, ”Putin replied with a well-known proverb.

In an interview with Simmons, the Russian leader also speculated about Russia after his departure. “I have so tied my whole fate with the fate of the country, for me there is no other, more significant task in my life than strengthening Russia,” the president said. Speaking about the successor, he promised to do everything so that people who are devoted and ready to “put their lives on the altar of the fatherland” received support.