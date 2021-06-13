I believe that the former president of the United States, Mr. Trump, is an extraordinary individual, a talented individual, otherwise he would not have become president of the United States. “Thus the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News, in which he also defined the former president as a “colorful individual”, not coming from the establishment and “from big politics”.

Putin: “Trump outside the establishment, Biden totally different”

On the other hand, the current tenant of the White House is “radically different” and hopes that he will not make decisions “inspired by impulse”. He said this in an exclusive interview with MSNBC, on the eve of the expected face-to-face with Biden in Geneva. “Biden is a career man who has spent practically his entire adult life in politics”. “He is a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages and other disadvantages, but there are no impulse-inspired choices.”

US-Russia: “Am I a killer?”, Putin smiles contemptuously

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, wished that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would not make “impulse” decisions and laughed contemptuously when asked if he is a killer, adding that they are words that express “culture. American”. In an exclusive interview with the American broadcaster MSCNBC, on the eve of the expected summit in Geneva, Putin – urged that Biden has called him “a killer” – first smiled and then added that he had heard accusations from the kind, but that’s something he doesn’t care about. “During my tenure, I have grown accustomed to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas, under all kinds of pretexts, and reasons; attacks of different caliber and ferocity and none of that surprises me. I think. that they are words that are expressions of American culture “.