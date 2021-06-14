Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with the American television channel NBC, pointed out the incorrect behavior of journalist Cyrus Simmons.

During the interview, the full text of which was published on June 14 at website Kremlin, Simmons interrupted the Russian leader more than once. After that, Putin noted that it was in the interests of the interviewer to let him answer the questions posed.

“If you have patience and let me say to the end what I want to say, everything will become clear to you,” the President of the Russian Federation said.

In his opinion, the reporter did not like his answers and he did not want the TV channel viewers to hear them.

“You shut me up,” Putin said.

The RF President gave an interview on the eve of the RF-US summit in Geneva. In it, Putin touched upon the problems of Ukraine, the struggle of African Americans for their rights, US interference in the internal affairs of other countries, Russia’s attitude to the opposition, and many other issues.

On June 13, one of the excerpts from an interview was published in which the Russian leader shared his expectations from the upcoming meeting with American President Joe Biden. According to him, Moscow and Washington are trying to reduce negative rhetoric, but one should not delude ourselves on this score.

Biden’s meeting with Putin is scheduled for June 16. It will be held in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of the presidents since Biden took office as head of the White House. For the Russian leader, the trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.