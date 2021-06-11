In the field of Russian defense, the concept of official secrecy has emerged. The corresponding bill was signed on Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported on the official Internetportal legal information.

“It is proposed that information generated during the implementation of measures in the field of defense, which is not a state secret and is not publicly available, should be classified as confidential at the legislative level,” the explanatory note to the document says.

It is noted that an official secret is information that, in the event of its dissemination, can harm the activities in the field of defense. The explanation specified that information periodically appears in the media regarding the development of weapons and military equipment, financial condition, as well as economic activities.

For disclosing official secrets, Russian citizens can receive an administrative penalty in the form of a fine. Servicemen in violation of the law will be punished in accordance with the disciplinary charter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the current state of military enlistment offices in the country leaves much to be desired. In this regard, he announced the modernization of military commissariats.