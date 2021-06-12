Before the summit with Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview to the American NBC channel, in which he compared the current and previous US presidents, Izvestia TV channel reports.

“Well, I still believe that the former President of the United States, Mr. [Дональд] Trump is an extraordinary, talented person, otherwise he would not have become the president of the United States. He is a bright person. Someone may like him or not. This, of course, is not a product of the American establishment, he has never been in such big politics before <...> President Biden, of course, is fundamentally different from Trump, because he is a professional. He has spent his entire conscious life almost in politics, “Putin said.

The meeting between Putin and Biden is to take place on June 16 in Geneva.

