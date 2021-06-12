Putin comments on his upcoming summit with Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the expected first summit that he will meet with US President Joe Biden next week in Switzerland.

Putin said he hoped his US counterpart would be less irritable and hasty in his steps than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

In an interview with NBC News, Putin added that relations with the United States had “deteriorated to the extreme in recent years,” but he expected that he would be able to work with Joe Biden.

“I have great hope that, yes, there will be positives and some negatives, but that there will not be any emotional moves on the part of the current US president,” Putin said, in the interview, according to a translation of the interview published by “NBC News.”

He added that Donald Trump “is an exceptional and talented man (…) with a remarkable personality. You may like him or not, but he did not belong to the American institutional system.” “Even now, I still think that former President Trump is a wonderful person, otherwise I wouldn’t have become president,” he added.

As for Biden, Putin said he is “fundamentally different from Trump because President Biden is a professional man, who has spent the greater part of his adult life in politics.”

Biden will likely present, during the summit to be held on June 16, at the conclusion of the US president’s European tour, many US complaints about Vladimir Putin, including suspicions of Russian interference in the US elections and cyber attacks.

From Ukraine to Belarus, the fate of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, and cyber-attacks, discussions between the two presidents are expected to be tough.

When asked about Biden’s description of him as a “murderer” after a series of assassinations, one of which targeted Russian dissident Boris Nemtsov, Putin laughed.

“During my tenure, I got used to attacks from all angles and from all sides, under all kinds of pretexts and reasons, with different calibers and degrees of violence, and none of that surprised me,” he said.

He added that such rhetoric “is part of the American political culture where it is considered normal, but not here… It is not considered normal here.”