Russia does not engage in the assassination of political opponents, stated in an interview with the American television channel NBC, President Vladimir Putin. This is how the Russian leader answered a journalist’s question whether he gave an order to assassinate the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and recognized as an extremist organization) Alexei Navalny.

“We don’t have this custom of killing anyone,” Putin said.

Earlier it was reported that the head of state spoke about the conditions of Navalny’s detention in the colony. According to him, the oppositionist will be treated there no worse than anyone else.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. After being hospitalized for two days, he was treated by doctors from the Omsk hospital, and on August 22 he was taken to a clinic in Berlin. German experts announced the poisoning of the oppositionist with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors also examined the patient, but did not find any toxic substances.