Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov responded on June 8 to a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about decades of US President Joe Biden’s experience in dealing with world leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Psaki said in a briefing that in preparation for her first overseas tour, which includes a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the American president is drawing on 50 years of political experience.

“Let’s hope that 50 years of experience accumulated by Biden will tell him that he should not try to impose his requirements and conditions on Putin,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the senator, such a strategy will not give the American side a result.

He also expressed the hope that the head of the White House “will not try to” flex their muscles “, because” his interlocutor has them stronger anyway. “

On June 7, Pushkov appreciated the words of the US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Biden was going to Europe for negotiations “from a position of strength.”

The Biden-Putin meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. The leaders plan to discuss strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots.

In 1970, Joe Biden was elected counselor for New Castle County. In 1972, at the age of 29, he became a Senator from Delaware.