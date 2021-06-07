Kiev overestimates its role in the eyes of Western politicians. This position was expressed on Monday, June 7, by Senator Oleksiy Pushkov, commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Washington’s unpleasantly “surprised” decision to abandon sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

The head of the Ukrainian state in an interview with the publication Axios acknowledged that confidence within Ukraine in the “unshakable support” of the country by the United States has weakened against the background of recent events.

According to Pushkov, Ukraine is only a tactical tool of the West in the confrontation between Russia, the United States and China.

“The US can use it if necessary, or it can ignore it. Especially when much more important things are at stake or when American leaders simply do not know how to get rid of annoying Kiev politicians, ”the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

The senator noted that Kiev is constantly making attempts to draw attention to itself. He recalled how the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the UN General Assembly summit in 2015 wanted to “catch the eye” of Barack Obama, who was then the US President, and he avoided him. The parliamentarian also pointed to Kiev’s constant aspirations to gain membership in NATO and the European Union.

“After the period when the West fussed with Ukraine like a written sack, which corrupted Kiev a lot, giving it a largely false sense of its own importance, a period of fatigue from Ukraine began. And understanding that, in fact, her role in politics is more than modest, ”summed up Pushkov.

On the eve, on June 6, the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert said that Berlin considers it necessary to preserve gas transit through Ukraine after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Earlier that day, the head of the Austrian energy corporation OMV, Rainer Seele, said that instead of interfering with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without entering into fair competition, Ukraine should offer Gazprom attractive terms for gas transit to Europe. He stressed that you cannot win the competition without getting involved in the fight.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

On the same day, the Russian leader assessed the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the country’s losses due to a possible stop in gas transit. According to Putin, Moscow is not obliged to “feed everyone”. At the same time, he stressed that supplies to Europe will grow, and there is an opportunity to load the Ukrainian gas transportation system even after the expiration of the transit contract. However, according to him, this requires “goodwill on the part of our Ukrainian partners.”

It was about Zelensky’s words that the implementation of the JV-2 would deprive the country of about $ 3 billion due to the disconnection from gas supplies. Earlier, he expressed confidence that due to Nord Stream 2, Russia will sooner or later refuse to transit gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine, which will affect the country’s income.

At the same time, on June 1, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow does not intend to refuse gas supplies through Ukraine, as it expects an increase in gas transit to Europe in the future.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.