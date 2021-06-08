Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov responded to the words of White House spokesman Jen Psaki about the 50-year experience of US President Joe Biden. He commented on her statement in his Telegram-channel.

“Let’s hope that 50 years of experience accumulated by Biden will tell him that he shouldn’t try to impose his demands and conditions on Putin. This will not give Biden a result and will ruin the summit. Hopefully he won’t try to flex his muscles. They are stronger in his interlocutor anyway, ”he wrote.

Earlier, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden and his team are preparing for their first overseas tour and summits with NATO, the G7, and for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to Psaki, the American leader “has been preparing for 50 years” and will rely on “decades of experience.”

The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States will take place on June 16 in Geneva.