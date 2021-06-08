On June 7, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, on his Telegram channel, commented on the criticism of the series Anne Boleyn, where the role of the Queen of England was played by black actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

According to Pushkov, the rating of the series 1.2 out of 10 on IMDb demonstrates “a common sense reaction to the ideology of new racism imposed on society, the supporters of which demand that people” deconstruct their whiteness “, radically change their social circle and, for some unknown reason, pray for minorities.”

The senator noted that only common sense can prevent the creation of pseudo-culture and pseudo-history under the guise of fighting white racism.

Pushkov also recalled that Anne Boleyn was not and could not be black, just as the Nutcracker from the Prussian writer Ernst Hoffmann could not be. The reason is not racism at all, but the fact that they lived in a white society and wrote about whites as well.

The premiere of the series “Anne Boleyn” took place on June 1, 2021 on Channel 5. The decision of the authors of the project to take on the role of the second wife of Henry VIII Tudor, a dark-skinned actress, many viewers considered controversial.

In the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid, due out in 2021, black actress Holly Bailey will also play the role of Ariel. The news sparked a lot of controversy among social media users, many of whom were outraged by the actress’s choice for the lead role.