Tension between the protesters and the Prefecture over a cut in Puente Pueyrredón, in the climb from the province of Buenos Aires. There was shoving and tear gas.

It is a court of social groups that demand social programs and vaccines against the coronavirus. Outsourced workers fired in the middle of the pandemic of several companies are also manifested.

From the organizations they announced that from 8 am they would cut the Pueyrredón Bridge to converge in the central action of the Plenary of Combative Unionism, with a mobilization of the Obelisk to Plaza de Mayo from 1

“Salaries are well below the family basket. Everything continues to increase and job insecurity grows in all areas,” said the protesters surrounded by a wide deployment of security forces.

The Prefectura troops tried to prevent the protesters from getting on the bridge, but they finally succeeded by completely cutting off traffic to the city of Buenos Aires, while a lane remains open hand to province.

Also participating in the protest are members of the Polo Obrero and dismissed workers from various companies.

News in development.

AFG