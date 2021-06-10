ofSarah Neumeyer shut down

The “Pur” star Martin Stoeck is dead. The musician died of cancer at the age of only 57.

Cologne – The former drummer of the band “Pur” is dead. Martin Stoeck died at the age of 57 as a result of cancer. His family announced that.

His daughter Klara and son Tilmann addressed his fans in a Facebook post with touching words. “It leaves a void that nobody can fill,” the statement says. “Our father, Martin” Stoecki “Stoeck, passed away on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 in our arms.”

Pure star Martin Stoeck is dead – family and fans mourn

In the statement, his children also ask the fans of the “Pur” musician: “Each of you had your own individual beautiful story with our father and we ask you to keep him in your memory – with a tail wind and always sun in his face. “

Martin Stoeck was the drummer of the cult band “Pur” for 20 years. From 1995 to 2015 he stood with the Pop band around Hartmut Engler on stage* and celebrated huge successes. He has also worked as a studio musician in both the USA and Canada and was part of the carnival legends Paveier from 2003 to 2005.

“Pur” mourns Martin Stoeck: “We’ll keep you, your zest for life and your gummy bears in the best of memories”

At the age of only 57, Martin Stoeck has now died of cancer. “Unfortunately the course of his serious cancer could not be stopped by all his courageous attempts. He had turned against it so bravely and with his head held high, but unfortunately it was unsuccessful, ”his children write on Facebook.

His former band colleagues also apparently learned of Martin Stoeck's death through the Facebook message. "We mourn our longtime drummer Martin 'Stöcki' Stoeck. As we only found out today, Martin passed away on June 2nd, 21st after severe cancer ", writes the band on Instagram. "We had so many, unbelievably great moments on stage and backstage. We keep you, your zest for life and your gummy bears in the best of memories. And every skin you drummed through made us better on stage. "(Sne)