The video of the puppy that is pampered by the bricklayer who arrived at his house to do some work is going around the web and the world. It was posted on TikTok by the human family of this adorable little dog, showing all his love for other people in the sweetest and loveliest way you can imagine.

Pipoca is a beautiful one Golden Retriever who lives with his family in Londrina, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Paraná, part of the mesoregion of Norte Central Paranaense and the microregion of Londrina.

Recently a video that sees her as protagonist and that was shared by the owners on theTikTok account (@catarinaepipoca) it moved everyone. In the images you can see the dog being caressed upon his arrival by the bricklayer who is carrying out work inside his residence.

In the video you can see the joy of the man who is welcomed with a truly extraordinary enthusiasm by house dog. It must be said that they did not know each other at all before, but it is said that dogs know how to recognize good-hearted people at first life.

When the man arrives in the courtyard he is greeted by the dog, who expects his cuddles. Even if he is a “foreigner” Pipoca accepts the caresses and shows his affection, even going so far as to lie on the ground on his back.

Puppy is pampered and the video moves the whole web

The video is simply accompanied on TikTok by the words “The first time the bricklayer entered the courtyard!”. Let alone the parties that Pipoca later made recognizing the worker every time he walked through the door of the house.

The adorable skit has already reached thousands of views and reactions. And hundreds of comments, all raving about the Golden Retriever’s wonderful reaction. Which definitely won’t be a watchdog. But a cuddle dog yes.