How much suffering pets can feel when someone from their human family passes away. The story of a puppy that does not leave the owner dead for no reason in the world. It was with him by ambulance, when he was probably exhaling the last breaths of life. IS at the funeral she never left him alone.

On May 21 last Gisele Sicsú, who lives in Parintins, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Amazonas, part of the mesoregion of Centro Amazonense and the microregion of Parintins, told about the loyalty that his uncle’s dog, Paulo Sicsù, showed in a difficult moment in their lives .

His little dog remained next to the owner, never leaving, from the ambulance to the funeral, always remaining by his side.

Unfortunately my uncle left today, but he brought with him a certainty, which was much loved by his faithful companion.

The puppy was very fond of his owner and the feeling was absolutely mutual. While in intensive care, he asked about his four-legged son every day. And hearing from him was a balm to the heart.

One day, however, that heart that felt so much love for him stopped beating. And to the wake the puppy remained next to the coffin of the man he had loved more than any other in the world in life. He knew this was goodbye.

Cucciolo does not leave the owner dead until the last goodbye

The puppy’s pain was tremendous for everyone present. At the time of burying the coffin they had to restrain him, because he would have thrown himself into the earth.

Now the animal will live with Paulo’s grandson, who has asked to take care of him. And he will surely take him often to the cemetery, to the place where he is buried to be able to greet him every day. Because love continues even after death.