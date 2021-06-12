When UEFA expanded the final phase of the European Championship from 16 teams to 24 in 2016, it was surely thinking about the money that those extra matches would generate, but disguising it from all those stories of small teams that would be the center of Europe for a month. One of them is Finland, for the first time in its history it is in the final phase of a European Championship. Pukki, a former Sevilla player (in 2009 he played 27 minutes), is the soul of this team. In fact, No selection depends as much on a player as the one led by Kanerva, since in the qualifying phase she scored ten of her team’s 16 goals (63%). It is true that these games were in the already distant 2019, but they serve to give us an idea of ​​the radicalization of their game: whenever he left a clean sheet he won and whenever he conceded, he lost. It is the result of a style of play that is based on protecting the area a lot, with a Hradecky in goal that is the best of the eleven, and hoping that Pukki will take advantage of the few chances he has. Most of the goals are achieved with arrivals by the band or filtered passes to the aforementioned Norwich striker.

Their form is not ideal as they have been winless since November, and Denmark have lost only two matches of their last 28. Obviously, they are a more experienced team (the group that took the finalist Croatia to penalties in Russia 2018), with more resources and a more polished system. Their pivots generate, the wingers go up, the two ends look for the goal and Wind and Eriksen haunt the front of the area.

With these conditions, It will be a match in which Finland does not promise to carry the weight of the match but will require Denmark to score a goal in the area (follow the match live on As.com). Hopefully Anthony Taylor responds to the topic of British refereeing and allows the two neighbors to resolve their differences on the pitch.