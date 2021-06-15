Public transport Some commuter trains do not stop at Northeast Helsinki stations, the emergency lasts all summer

Exceptions are due to the construction site of the Pukinmäki railway bridge.

Commuter trains traffic in Helsinki changed on Saturday, and now every second I-train passes Pukinmäki, Malmi, Tapanila and Puistola train stations on weekdays. Exceptional traffic will continue until August 29.

According to the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) press release, on weekdays, every second I-train from 5.45 to 18.45 leaves the stations from Pukinmäki to Puistola. After this, in the evenings, all I-trains will pass the stations until 22.35.

On weekends, all I-trains from 7.55 to 22.35 will pass the Northeast Helsinki stations.

All I-trains still pass the Pukinmäki station. At times when trains pass several stations, the residents of Malmi, Tapanila and Puistola can use the normally operating K-train.

Pukinmäki the railway bridge renovation site has changed the schedules of I-trains on several occasions in recent weeks. Due to the construction site, only one of the train tracks on the Pukinmäki bridge is in use. For this reason, commuter trains need to stay on schedule so that the main line is not completely stuck.

According to the original plan, the northbound I and K trains would have passed only Pukinmäki station, but HS reported last during the week trains unexpectedly pass other stations.

