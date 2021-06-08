The Public Health Commission approved today the so-called “Prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against covid for free time activities aimed at children and young people in 2021”. In that document, Communities and Health agreed that the activities will preferably be carried out in stable coexistence groups (GCE), made up of 20 people in a new normality, and 15 in the rest of the scenarios.

In addition, the consensual regulations insist that the interpersonal distance of at least one and a half meters must be maintained, except within the GCE.

The use of the hygienic mask will be mandatory from the age of six, regardless of the maintenance of interpersonal distance or belonging to a stable coexistence group, without prejudice to the exemptions provided for in the legal system. It will also be mandatory for all working personnel, according to the regulations.

This document also describes recommendations for various activities (indoors or outdoors and with or without an overnight stay). The text is exhaustive and details of transport, organization and development of activities, personal prevention measures, health promotion and training, ventilation, cleaning and disinfection, personnel of special vulnerability, procedures for surveillance and identification of cases and action against a case of covid.