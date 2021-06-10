PUBG’s bots have never been particularly popular with the community ever since they were introduced to public matchmaking, but a recent update transformed the bumbling bots into something far worse: horrifyingly accurate aimbots.

Patch 12.1 brought with it some changes to bot AI, which were – in theory – supposed to improve their behavior, but it seems PUBG Corp made them a little too good. Players took to Reddit to document these machines of terror, pointing out that they were behaving like cheaters. Those who spectated the bots or replayed death cams discovered they effectively had wall hacks and aimbot enabled, with the bots spinning around to obliterate players with unnerving speed and accuracy.

PUBG Patch 12.1 Features

“They’re ‘aim bots’ now and that’s no joke,” said appropriately-named Reddit user Morbidly Tortured. “I got taken out by a bot from 200 meters out. It auto locked on to me and hit every shot. I almost reported it until I spectated for about three minutes and noticed it was a bot with how it was running, stopping, going prone. “

“Yo dog we heard you hate cheaters, so we put in bots with cheats enabled,” said user Alucard1331.

Warzone got John Mcclane and Rambo as operators ….#PUBG got Arnold as the Terminator as bots ….? pic.twitter.com/Goah9VwtQK – BadUglyUSA (@BadUglyUSA) June 4, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Bots after the update be like desde r / PUBG This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings