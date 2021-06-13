The authors of Brütal Legend surprise again with a fun video full of action, platforms and humor.

It has been done to beg but we finally have a release date for the promising Psychonauts 2, the new action and adventure video game by Double Fine, which has been seen in the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 with another colorful trailer showing everything that made the original game great.

Available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, Raz’s new adventure promises to surprise us with even more imaginative scenarios than the original ones, and this gameplay trailer is a good example of this. With several of the protagonists of the original returning to action, but also many other new characters, puzzles, platforms and battles against tons of enemies will be part of the action of Psychonauts 2. When will we see it?

After several delays, Psychonauts 2 will be released next August 25th. As we told you, the game will be available on Microsoft’s subscription service, so if you are new to it, you can take advantage of the new offer that will allow you to get three months of Xbox Game Pass for one euro.

