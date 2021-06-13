Psychonauts 2 is arriving on 25th August, as announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase this evening.

The third-person platformer has seen a series of delays, with developer Double Fine previously explaining that it needed more time to bring it up to standard, and that the studio needed time to adjust to its acquisition by Microsoft. It looks like we’ll finally see the results of all this hard work soon, however, and Double Fine provided a fresh peek at Psychonauts 2 with a gameplay trailer shown during the showcase livestream:

Psychonauts 2 – Official Gameplay Trailer

“Psychonauts 2 is an exciting journey through the mind filled with the signature Double Fine humor and heart, and a touch of next-level platforming,” says the official blog post. “You play as Razputin Aquato, a trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, who has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Raz must use his powers to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead! Check out the video above and get psyched! “

When the game does land later this year, you can expect to find it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.