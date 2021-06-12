White House press secretary Jen Psaki was twice mistaken in naming the title of Elizabeth II ahead of the monarch’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The first time Psaki was mistaken when she called Elizabeth II “Queen of England”, although such a title has not been used since 1707, writes The sun…

The second mistake sounded on the air of the CNN TV channel.

“Thank you for the opportunity to improve, I can only say that it happened in the course of answering questions on Twitter. Not that this is an excuse, but I will never make that mistake about Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom again, ”said a White House spokeswoman.

The CNN presenter immediately corrected Psaki, noting that she had not fully voiced the title of Elizabeth II.

“And the Commonwealth! Thank you!” – added Psaki with a laugh.

In February, Psaki did not understand a journalist’s question about the US space forces and spoke about a nonexistent American plane.