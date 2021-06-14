US President Joe Biden, at a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, intends to seek common interests between Washington and Moscow, rather than build trust. This was announced on June 13 by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki.

She stressed that the American leader has previously interacted with Putin and knows what to expect.

“In his opinion, this meeting has nothing to do with trust, has nothing to do with friendship, this is a meeting with the aim of finding out what points of contact we can find, being straightforward and frank about areas of interest to us,” Psaki said at briefing on the way to Brussels for the NATO summit.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden answered a question from journalists why Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not change his position even after pressure from Washington.

On June 12, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov predicted Biden’s behavior at the summit with Putin. He believes that contrary to his expectations, Biden will not be able to dictate the agenda in these negotiations.

A day earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian leader agreed to a summit with his American counterpart, as the poor state of relations between the two countries requires.

The meeting between Putin and Biden is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. The leaders plan to discuss strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots.