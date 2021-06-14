White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been preparing for the time of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for 50 years. Her words convey RIA News…

As Psaki said, Biden “knows exactly what to expect” from Putin. “In his opinion, this meeting is not about trust and friendship, but about figuring out where we can find common ground. Be straightforward and accurate in areas where we have concerns, ”she explained.

The spokeswoman explained that the US President had worked with his Russian counterpart before, so she has many years of experience. Commenting on the words of the first lady of the United States Jill Biden that her husband is “too ready” to meet with Putin, Psaki replied that “he has been preparing for this moment for 50 years.”

The Putin-Biden summit will take place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event of the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.