Resident Evil 8: Village is the best-selling video game of a month without many new releases in the top-10.

PlayStation 5 and Resident Evil 8: Village dominated the sales of consoles and video games respectively this past May in UK. Starting with the hardware, the Sony console once again repeated as the system most purchased by the British public thanks to greater availability in stores, a case similar to Xbox series x Y Xbox Series S, which together managed to move Nintendo Switch to third place according to data shared by GamesSaleData.

In total they were sold about 200,000 consoles in May, an increase of 17% compared to the same data last year and 162% compared to 2019. Let us remember that in 2020 in the United Kingdom, as well as in other countries and territories, there was a significant upturn in the sale of software in the spring and hardware due to confinements, an even greater increase on the Nintendo Switch that released Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the console’s best-selling titles to date.

New models of the DualSense arrive in June.

Going back to PS5, Gamesindustry informs of a significant increase in the purchase of console accessories, with DualSense as the best-selling remote.

RE 8 and Mass Effect: Best Selling Games

As a great launch of the month, Resident Evil 8: Village took first place in the ranking of software sales, finding its great supporter in the PlayStation public. Thus, 43% of the purchased copies of the horror title were from PS5, 31% from Xbox, 15% from PS4 and 11% for the PC version. Second was Mass Effect: Legendary Edition with FIFA 21 in third place. As always in these tops, it must be remembered that demand in physical and digital format is mixed with the exception of the developments published by Nintendo, of which GamesSaleData does not have digital data.

The firm is targeting 2.1 million games sold last month in the UK with more than half, 1.2 million, sold through digital platforms. This represents a decrease compared to the same data for 2020, although again we are faced with the peculiarity of the past year, as well as the lack of weight throws.

Resident Evil: Village (Capcom) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (EA) FIFA 21 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) NBA 2K21 (2K Games) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) Animal Crossing: New Horizons * (Nintendo) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) New Pokemon Snap * (Nintendo) Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros.) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Focus Home Interactive) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury * (Nintendo) Pokémon Sword * (Nintendo) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe * (Nintendo) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) Minecraft (Microsoft) Miitopia (Nintendo) * It Takes Two (EA) * Digital data not available.

