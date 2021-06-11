EA has released the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

They’re a free cross-gen upgrade to current owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Respawn’s action game.

Today, EA said Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has seen more than 20 million players worldwide since it launched in November 2019. That’ll be why it’s getting a sequel then!

EA said this native next-gen version offers higher resolution textures and assets, 4K / HDR resolution, improved 60fps performance and significantly faster loading times.

It also includes two graphical settings on Xbox Series X and PS5: performance mode (ON) – 1440p resolution at 60fps, and performance mode (OFF) – 4K resolution at 30fps.

EA said there is no graphical setting on Xbox Series S, “as performance is locked at 1080p / 60fps”.

You can transfer your save file over from the Xbox One or PS4 versions of the game to Xbox Series X and S, or PS5.

On Xbox Series X and S, the next-gen version pulls your save from your cloud storage or on-console storage automatically.

It’s trickier on PS5, as we’re now familiar with. You need to make sure your PS5 has the PS4 save data on system storage, either from previous PS4 version playtime on the console, download from cloud storage, or transfer via USB stick. From there, there will be an “import PS4 system save data” prompt on the start-up screen. Select that option and you can use your older save data.

All your trophies and achievements unlocked in the previous generation version unlock on the next-gen version if you transfer your save.