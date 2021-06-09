The PlayStation Days of Play Sale is coming to an end today, but don’t get too disappointed as there’s already another one ready to take its place.

The PlayStation Store Double Discounts promotion is now live, with massive savings on hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles including God of War, Bloodborne, Hitman 2, GTA V, Metro Exodus and many more.

Discounts are doubled for PlayStation plus members, which means you can save up to 80 percent on select titles. As always, we’ve shared some of the biggest highlights from the sale below, along with some personal favorites.

One of these is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is now just £ 15 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can also pick up Assassin’s creed origins for a tenner Metro Exodus: Gold Edition for just £ 16 in the sale. That’s a 70 percent saving.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition is down to £ 27, although if you’re not fussed about the extra content you can always buy a physical version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for £ 21 from AO.

If you’re into Motorsport games, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can pick up Moto GP 20 for £ 8, while MXGP3 is available at the very reasonable price of £ 2.49.

Most of the PlayStation crowd-pleasers such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4 are also included in the sale. They’re pretty cheap at £ 7.99 each, but it’s worth noting you can grab physical copies of God of war and Uncharted 4 for the same price at Argos, as they were included in the Days of Play sale. The sale ends today, though, so be quick.

As for what else is worth checking out in the Double Discounts promotion, we’d recommend Dragon’s Crown Pro. Initially released on the PS3 and Vita, it’s a side-scrolling, fantasy beat ’em up with RPG elements. It’s co-op too, and an absolute blast in multiplayer, although you do have to spend some time playing through the game in single-player until you can unlock its multiplayer features.

If you missed Metal Gear Solid 5 when it was free for Plus subscribers, you can grab the Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience for less than a fiver.

There’s a handful of Resident Evil titles in the sale too, such as Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7 and the Origins Collection, but we’ve seen them cheaper before. The deluxe edition of Resi 2 is £ 17.99 for Plus subscribers, but you can currently grab the standard edition of Resident Evil 2 for £ 14 from ShopTo.

Finally, Okami HD is definitely worth your time at £ 7.99, as is We Happy Few at £ 7.49.

You can check out the full list of titles in the PlayStation Store Double Discounts promotion, and grab whatever you need from the Days of Play sale before it ends today.

And don’t forget that this year’s Amazon Prime Day promotion kicks off on 21st June and we’ll have all the best PS5 Prime Day deals here. If you’re not following us already, head over to the Jelly Deals Twitter and hit that follow button to stay up to date with the hottest deals from the world of video games and tech.