The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the provision of a free Covid-19 vaccine to all holders of expired visas and residencies in the emirate.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be received by registering at designated vaccination centers using any proof of identity, even if it is expired.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news