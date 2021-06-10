COVID-19 has mutated over the past year and a half, so now doctors are having difficulties with its treatment. Denis Protsenko, chief physician of the city clinical hospital №40 in Moscow Kommunarka, spoke about this. His words are quoted by the radio station “Echo of Moscow” in its Telegram-channel.

According to him, the virus is changing because proven treatments no longer work as before.

“Recently, we have periodically seen therapy failures. Which makes one think that the virus has also changed its face, mutated over these one and a half years, ”said Protsenko.

The only effective way to protect yourself from infection, according to the doctor, is vaccination.

On June 10, Aleksandr Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that collective immunity in 60 percent of the Russian population will be formed by the fall, since vaccines are produced in sufficient quantities.