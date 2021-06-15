A score of people joined the rally yesterday for a “dignified, safe and free” abortion that took place in Murcia. Convened by the Molinense Feminist Movement, the protest was held in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

The PSRM joined the call, as advanced by the deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group Lara Hernández. «We will be there demanding compliance with Organic Law 2/2010 for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, because the regional government continues to skip this norm, and with it, our rights, putting its more conservative ideology before it and taking refuge en bloc in a conscientious objection that the figures indicate that it is neither real ”, he stressed.

Hernández assured that the PSRM will continue to participate in all concentrations until the regional government acts. She demanded that all women who are going to undergo a pregnancy interruption “be treated with dignity and that, under no circumstances, are they referred to private centers, some of them located 400 kilometers from their homes.”