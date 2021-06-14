The criminal prosecution of the medical staff of the late Argentine football idol Diego Maradona has started today with the questioning of the 37-year-old nurse who cared for him during the last hours of his life.











Ricardo Almiron is suspected of lying about the former footballer’s health on that particular night in November 2020. According to the nurse, Maradona was breathing normally and sleeping peacefully, while an autopsy showed that Maradona was already dying at the time.

Argentina’s public prosecutor is prosecuting seven members of the Maradona medical team for intentional manslaughter. They will be questioned one by one by prosecutors in the coming weeks and face prison sentences of up to 25 years if convicted.

Brain surgeon and personal physician Leopoldo Luque was part of the medical team surrounding the Argentine football icon, along with psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz and four other nurses. Luque is the last to be questioned on June 28.

A medical panel of 20 experts investigating Maradona’s death said he had received inadequate medical care, had been neglected and suffered a long time before dying of a heart attack. Weeks earlier, a blood clot had been removed during brain surgery from the former football player who made Argentina world champions in 1986.

